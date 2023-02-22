Who's Playing

Wofford @ VMI

Current Records: Wofford 15-14; VMI 6-23

What to Know

The VMI Keydets haven't won a game against the Wofford Terriers since Dec. 29 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Keydets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Wofford at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Cameron Hall. The Terriers will be strutting in after a win while VMI will be stumbling in from a loss.

A victory for VMI just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 96-61 bruising that they suffered against the Samford Bulldogs. Guard Tony Felder Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for VMI; Felder Jr. played for 29 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, things were close when Wofford and the The Citadel Bulldogs clashed this past Saturday, but Wofford ultimately edged out the opposition 72-68. It was another big night for the Terriers' guard Jackson Paveletzke, who had 14 points and seven assists.

The Keydets are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in eight of their 13 home games.

VMI is now 6-23 while Wofford sits at 15-14. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: VMI is 19th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.8 on average. The Terriers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.80% from the floor on average, which is the 43rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wofford have won 15 out of their last 17 games against VMI.