Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: Boston U. 3-6, Wagner 4-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Wagner is heading back home. They will take on the Boston U. Terriers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Wagner might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Seahawks had just enough and edged the Eagles out 62-59.

Zaire Williams was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 21 points. Another player making a difference was Di'Andre Howell-South, who scored 10 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Terriers couldn't handle the Black Bears on Wednesday and fell 74-65.

The Seahawks' win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 4-4. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 55.0 points per game. As for the Terriers, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wagner have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boston U. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.