Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: Merrimack 10-10, Wagner 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Merrimack has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Merrimack Warriors and the Wagner Seahawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Spiro Sports Center. Merrimack is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Last Sunday, Merrimack's game was all tied up 28-28 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They enjoyed a cozy 63-47 victory over the Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, Wagner unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell 66-61 to the Pioneers. Wagner has struggled against Sacred Heart recently, as their matchup on Sunday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The win got the Warriors back to even at 10-10. As for the Seahawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-8.

Merrimack came up short against Wagner in their previous meeting on Friday, falling 71-65. Can Merrimack avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Merrimack is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 123 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wagner has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Merrimack.