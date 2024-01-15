Halftime Report

A win for Wagner would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Stonehill College 32-19.

If Wagner keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-7 in no time. On the other hand, Stonehill College will have to make due with a 2-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: Stonehill College 2-16, Wagner 7-7

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks and the Stonehill College Skyhawks will face off in a Northeast clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 15th at Spiro Sports Center. Wagner's defense has only allowed 62.7 points per game this season, so Stonehill College's offense will have their work cut out for Stonehill College.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Wagner proved last Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 71-56 victory over the Red Flash.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 15th straight loss. They fell 81-74 to the Knights.

The win got the Seahawks back to even at 7-7. As for the Skyhawks, their defeat was their 15th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 2-16.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Wagner haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Stonehill College, though, as they've been averaging 14.2 turnovers per game. Given Wagner's sizeable advantage in that area, Stonehill College will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wagner beat Stonehill College 54-44 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Wagner have another victory up their sleeve, or will Stonehill College turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Wagner is a big 8-point favorite against Stonehill College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

Series History

Wagner and Stonehill College both have 1 win in their last 2 games.