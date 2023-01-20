Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ Wagner

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 4-15; Wagner 9-7

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are 2-13 against the Wagner Seahawks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Central Connecticut State and Wagner will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET at Spiro Sports Center. The Seahawks should still be riding high after a win, while Central Connecticut State will be looking to right the ship.

Central Connecticut State came up short against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights this past Saturday, falling 88-80.

Meanwhile, Wagner didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Merrimack Warriors on Monday, but they still walked away with a 62-57 victory.

The Blue Devils are now 4-15 while Wagner sits at 9-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Central Connecticut State is stumbling into the matchup with the 23rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.3 on average. Wagner has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 352nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wagner have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Central Connecticut State.