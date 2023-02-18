Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Wagner

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 15-13; Wagner 13-11

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (9-9), but not for long. Wagner and the Knights will face off in a Northeast battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Spiro Sports Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Wagner was just a bucket shy of a victory on Thursday and fell 58-57 to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

Meanwhile, Fairleigh Dickinson came up short against the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Thursday, falling 94-86.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Wagner is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-8 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Wagner at 13-11 and the Knights at 15-13. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Seahawks have only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the sixth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Fairleigh Dickinson has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.80% from the floor on average, which is the 359th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Odds

The Seahawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wagner and Fairleigh Dickinson both have nine wins in their last 18 games.