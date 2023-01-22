Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Wagner

Current Records: Sacred Heart 11-10; Wagner 10-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Northeast battle as the Wagner Seahawks and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Spiro Sports Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Everything went Wagner's way against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils this past Friday as they made off with a 72-50 victory.

Meanwhile, the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Sacred Heart proved too difficult a challenge. The Pioneers took their matchup against the Knights 92-85.

Wagner is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 5-10), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Wagner was able to grind out a solid win over Sacred Heart when the two teams previously met in February of last year, winning 76-67. Will the Seahawks repeat their success, or does Sacred Heart have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Odds

The Seahawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Wagner have won eight out of their last 12 games against Sacred Heart.