Who's Playing
Sacred Heart @ Wagner
Current Records: Sacred Heart 11-10; Wagner 10-7
What to Know
The Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Wagner Seahawks will face off in a Northeast clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Spiro Sports Center. Sacred Heart will be seeking to avenge the 76-67 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 17 of last year.
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Pioneers proved too difficult a challenge. Sacred Heart beat Fairleigh Dickinson 92-85.
Meanwhile, everything went Wagner's way against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Friday as they made off with a 72-50 victory.
Their wins bumped Sacred Heart to 11-10 and the Seahawks to 10-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Sacred Heart and Wagner clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wagner have won eight out of their last 12 games against Sacred Heart.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Wagner 76 vs. Sacred Heart 67
- Dec 22, 2020 - Sacred Heart 86 vs. Wagner 85
- Dec 21, 2020 - Wagner 74 vs. Sacred Heart 46
- Jan 04, 2020 - Sacred Heart 81 vs. Wagner 74
- Jan 21, 2019 - Sacred Heart 62 vs. Wagner 38
- Jan 10, 2019 - Wagner 76 vs. Sacred Heart 73
- Feb 15, 2018 - Wagner 99 vs. Sacred Heart 84
- Jan 04, 2018 - Wagner 69 vs. Sacred Heart 63
- Jan 21, 2017 - Wagner 67 vs. Sacred Heart 62
- Jan 07, 2017 - Wagner 75 vs. Sacred Heart 64
- Jan 24, 2016 - Sacred Heart 67 vs. Wagner 58
- Jan 09, 2016 - Wagner 76 vs. Sacred Heart 59