Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Wagner

Current Records: Sacred Heart 11-10; Wagner 10-7

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Wagner Seahawks will face off in a Northeast clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Spiro Sports Center. Sacred Heart will be seeking to avenge the 76-67 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 17 of last year.

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Pioneers proved too difficult a challenge. Sacred Heart beat Fairleigh Dickinson 92-85.

Meanwhile, everything went Wagner's way against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Friday as they made off with a 72-50 victory.

Their wins bumped Sacred Heart to 11-10 and the Seahawks to 10-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Sacred Heart and Wagner clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wagner have won eight out of their last 12 games against Sacred Heart.