Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ Wagner

Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 5-10; Wagner 8-6

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash haven't won a matchup against the Wagner Seahawks since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. St. Francis (Pa.) and Wagner will face off in a Northeast battle at 4 p.m. ET at Spiro Sports Center. The Red Flash should still be riding high after a win, while the Seahawks will be looking to right the ship.

St. Francis (Pa.) escaped with a win on Saturday against the Stonehill Skyhawks by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72. Having forecasted a close victory for St. Francis (Pa.), the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Speaking of close games: Wagner was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 62-58 to Stonehill.

St. Francis (Pa.) is now 5-10 while Wagner sits at 8-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: St. Francis (Pa.) has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 349th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Wagner has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.90% percent of their shots, which is the 353rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Series History

Wagner have won ten out of their last 16 games against St. Francis (Pa.).