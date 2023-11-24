Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Charleston Southern 2-3, Wake Forest 2-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Wake Forest will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Sunday, the Demon Deacons came up short against the Tigers and fell 86-80. Wake Forest has struggled against LSU recently, as their matchup on Sunday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kevin Miller, who scored 19 points along with 8 assists. Cameron Hildreth was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers couldn't handle the Wildcats on Monday and fell 79-73. Charleston Southern has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Demon Deacons now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Buccaneers, they now also have a losing record at 2-3.

As mentioned, Wake Forest is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 20.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wake Forest have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston Southern struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Wake Forest is a big 20.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Wake Forest won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.