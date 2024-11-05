Halftime Report

A win for Wake Forest would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Coppin State 42-22.

If Wake Forest keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Coppin State will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Coppin State 0-0, Wake Forest 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at LJVM Coliseum.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Wake Forest kept the scorekeeper busy last season, having averaged 78.7 points per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they averaged only 58.1.

Looking back to last season, Wake Forest finished on the right side of .500 (19-12), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Coppin State finished 2-26.

Looking forward, Wake Forest is probably looking forward to this one considering their 30.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 16-14 record against the spread.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 31-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.