Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Delaware State 6-7, Wake Forest 6-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will stay at home for another game and welcome the Delaware State Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 18th at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Wake Forest will be strutting in after a victory while Delaware State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wake Forest has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 19 points or more this season. They blew past the Highlanders 83-59. That 83-59 margin sets a new team best for Wake Forest this season.

Wake Forest got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Parker Friedrichsen out in front who scored 19 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Friedrichsen has scored all season. Less helpful for Wake Forest was Hunter Sallis' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Delaware State's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 62-61 to the Lancers. Delaware State has not had much luck with Longwood recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

The Demon Deacons pushed their record up to 6-3 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.6 points per game. As for the Hornets, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Monday as Wake Forest and Delaware State are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Wake Forest hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like Delaware State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Wake Forest against Delaware State in their previous meeting back in November of 2020 as the squad secured a 111-51 win. With Wake Forest ahead 59-30 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

Wake Forest won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.