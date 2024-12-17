Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: James Madison 6-4, Wake Forest 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

James Madison has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at LJVM Coliseum. The Dukes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.7 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, James Madison didn't have too much trouble with Utah Valley as they won 78-61.

James Madison was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in March.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest earned a 72-66 victory over Boston College last Saturday.

Among those leading the charge was Cameron Hildreth, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Texas A&M two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Efton Reid III, who earned 11 points along with two steals.

James Madison is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-4 record this season. As for Wake Forest, their win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: James Madison has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 36.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Wake Forest, though, as they've only made 26.4% of their threes this season. Given James Madison's sizable advantage in that area, Wake Forest will need to find a way to close that gap.

James Madison is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: James Madison is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Wake Forest is a big 8.5-point favorite against James Madison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

