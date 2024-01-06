Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Miami 11-2, Wake Forest 10-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

Miami has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Miami Hurricanes and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Wake Forest is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Miami in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Even though Clemson scored an imposing 82 points on Wednesday, Miami still came out on top. The Hurricanes took their contest against the Tigers 95-82. 95 seems to be a good number for Miami as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Miami to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nijel Pack, who scored 25 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Matthew Cleveland, who scored 23 points.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest had already won seven in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.6 points), and they went ahead and made it eight on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Eagles by a score of 84-78.

Wake Forest's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Kevin Miller, who scored 17 points along with seven assists. Hunter Sallis was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

The Hurricanes' win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.3 points per game. As for the Demon Deacons, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-3.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Miami just can't miss this season, having made 50.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Wake Forest struggles in that department as they've made 48.5% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Wake Forest is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-1 against the spread).

Odds

Wake Forest is a 4-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 4.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.