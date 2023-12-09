Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: N.J. Tech 2-6, Wake Forest 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.50

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Wake Forest. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 9th at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Demon Deacons made easy work of the Scarlet Knights and carried off a 76-57 victory.

Wake Forest's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kevin Miller led the charge by scoring 23 points along with 5 rebounds. Efton Reid III was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They skirted past the Rams 80-77. N.J. Tech was down 36-24 with 4:30 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy three-point victory.

N.J. Tech's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Elijah Buchanan, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Adam Hess, who scored 14 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Demon Deacons pushed their record up to 5-3 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.5 points per game. As for the Highlanders, their win bumped their record up to 2-6.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As mentioned, Wake Forest is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 25 points. This contest will be N.J. Tech's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wake Forest have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N.J. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Wake Forest is a big 25-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

