Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Presbyterian 7-6, Wake Forest 7-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will stay at home for another game and welcome the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 21st at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Wake Forest will be strutting in after a victory while Presbyterian will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wake Forest has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 19 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Monday as they easily beat the Hornets 88-59 at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Wake Forest has managed all season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wake Forest to victory, but perhaps none more so than Andrew Carr, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Hunter Sallis, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Blue Hose lost to the Paladins on the road by a decisive 76-61 margin on Tuesday. Presbyterian has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Demon Deacons' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.5 points per game. As for the Blue Hose, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-6 record this season.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Wake Forest just can't miss this season, having made 47.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've made 49.2% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.