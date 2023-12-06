Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Rutgers 5-2, Wake Forest 4-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Rutgers has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 6:00 p.m. ET at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Rutgers come into this match with the #291 defense in the league, having only allowed 58.4 points per game on average this season.

The point spread may have favored Rutgers on Saturday, but the final result did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 76-58 to the Fighting Illini. Rutgers found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 19 to 9 on offense.

Rutgers' loss came about despite a quality game from Austin Williams, who scored 9 points.

Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons beat the Gators 82-71 on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Wake Forest.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wake Forest to victory, but perhaps none more so than Andrew Carr, who scored 22 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Hunter Sallis, who scored 24 points.

The Scarlet Knights bumped their record down to 5-2 with that loss, which was their fifth straight at home. As for the Demon Deacons, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rutgers have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wake Forest struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Rutgers took their win against Wake Forest in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 by a conclusive 81-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for Rutgers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wake Forest and Rutgers both have 1 win in their last 2 games.