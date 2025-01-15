Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Stanford 11-5, Wake Forest 12-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Stanford Cardinal and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at LJVM Coliseum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Stanford is headed into the contest having just posted their biggest victory since November 12, 2024 on Saturday. Everything went their way against Virginia as Stanford made off with an 88-65 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Cardinal.

Among those leading the charge was Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. Ryan Agarwal was another key player, earning nine points in addition to seven rebounds and six assists.

Stanford smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Virginia only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Wake Forest). They came out on top against Miami by a score of 88-78 on Saturday. The victory was nothing new for the Demon Deacons as they're now sitting on three straight.

Wake Forest's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cameron Hildreth, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points plus two steals. What's more, Hildreth also posted a 68.8% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024. Another player making a difference was Hunter Sallis, who went 8 for 15 en route to 22 points.

Stanford pushed their record up to 11-5 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Wake Forest, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season.

Stanford is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

While fans of Stanford and Wake Forest were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Going forward, Wake Forest is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 6-10 ATS record.

Odds

Wake Forest is a big 7.5-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

