Western Carolina Catamounts @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Western Carolina 2-1, Wake Forest 4-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

What to Know

Catamounts fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 7:00 p.m. ET at LJVM Coliseum. The Catamounts will be strutting in after a win while the Demon Deacons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Western Carolina took a loss when they played away from home last Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They put a hurting on Truett-McConnell to the tune of 99-64. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Catamounts considering their 54-point performance the match before.

Western Carolina smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest's undefeated season came to an end after four games on Saturday. They took a hard 75-60 fall against Xavier. The matchup marked the Demon Deacons' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Despite the loss, Wake Forest had strong showings from Hunter Sallis, who posted 16 points plus five assists and two blocks, and Davin Cosby, who posted 13 points.

Western Carolina's victory was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-1. As for Wake Forest, their defeat was their first of the season and makes their record 4-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Western Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 49.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wake Forest struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Western Carolina came up short against Wake Forest in their previous matchup back in November of 2021, falling 87-75. Can Western Carolina avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wake Forest is a big 22-point favorite against Western Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Demon Deacons, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Wake Forest has won both of the games they've played against Western Carolina in the last 6 years.