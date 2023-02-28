Who's Playing

Boston College @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Boston College 14-15; Wake Forest 18-11

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Wake Forest netted a 66-58 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this past Saturday. It was another big night for the Demon Deacons' guard Tyree Appleby, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, BC didn't have too much trouble with the Virginia Cavaliers at home this past Wednesday as they won 63-48. Boston College's guard Makai Ashton-Langford was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 16 points along with six boards. Ashton-Langford hadn't helped his team much against the Florida State Seminoles last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Wake Forest is now 18-11 while BC sits at 14-15. Wake Forest is 11-6 after wins this year, the Eagles 5-8.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wake Forest have won eight out of their last 12 games against Boston College.