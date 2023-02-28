Who's Playing
Boston College @ Wake Forest
Current Records: Boston College 14-15; Wake Forest 18-11
What to Know
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Wake Forest netted a 66-58 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this past Saturday. It was another big night for the Demon Deacons' guard Tyree Appleby, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, BC didn't have too much trouble with the Virginia Cavaliers at home this past Wednesday as they won 63-48. Boston College's guard Makai Ashton-Langford was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 16 points along with six boards. Ashton-Langford hadn't helped his team much against the Florida State Seminoles last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Wake Forest is now 18-11 while BC sits at 14-15. Wake Forest is 11-6 after wins this year, the Eagles 5-8.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wake Forest have won eight out of their last 12 games against Boston College.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Wake Forest 85 vs. Boston College 63
- Mar 09, 2022 - Boston College 82 vs. Wake Forest 77
- Jan 24, 2022 - Wake Forest 87 vs. Boston College 57
- Feb 10, 2021 - Wake Forest 69 vs. Boston College 65
- Jan 19, 2020 - Wake Forest 80 vs. Boston College 62
- Nov 06, 2019 - Boston College 77 vs. Wake Forest 70
- Jan 26, 2019 - Boston College 65 vs. Wake Forest 61
- Jan 06, 2018 - Boston College 77 vs. Wake Forest 71
- Mar 07, 2017 - Wake Forest 92 vs. Boston College 78
- Jan 31, 2017 - Wake Forest 85 vs. Boston College 80
- Jan 03, 2017 - Wake Forest 79 vs. Boston College 66
- Feb 21, 2016 - Wake Forest 74 vs. Boston College 48