Who's Playing

No. 12 Duke @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Duke 10-2; Wake Forest 8-4

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are 1-13 against the #12 Duke Blue Devils since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Wake Forest and the Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Demon Deacons are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Wake Forest has to be aching after a bruising 81-57 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this past Saturday. Forward Andrew Carr wasn't much of a difference maker for Wake Forest; Carr finished with only five points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Duke was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They were the clear victors by an 82-55 margin over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks. The top scorers for Duke were guard Tyrese Proctor (15 points), forward Dariq Whitehead (15 points), and center Kyle Filipowski (14 points).

Duke's win lifted them to 10-2 while Wake Forest's defeat dropped them down to 8-4. We'll see if the Blue Devils can repeat their recent success or if the Demon Deacons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duke have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Wake Forest.