Who's Playing

Hampton @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Hampton 1-4; Wake Forest 5-1

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Hampton Pirates at 12:30 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Demon Deacons should still be riding high after a win, while Hampton will be looking to regain their footing.

Wake Forest has more to be thankful for after their contest against the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Wednesday. Wake Forest claimed a resounding 105-74 victory over South Carolina State at home. Wake Forest was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. They got double-digit scores from six players: guard Cameron Hildreth (19), guard Damari Monsanto (16), forward Bobi Klintman (15), guard Tyree Appleby (13), forward Matthew Marsh (10), and Jao Ituka (10). This also makes it three games in a row in which Tyree Appleby has had at least three steals.

As for the Pirates, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were just a bucket short of a victory on Tuesday and fell 75-74 to the North Alabama Lions. Marquis Godwin just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

The Demon Deacons are now 5-1 while Hampton sits at 1-4. Wake Forest is 3-1 after wins this season, and Hampton is 1-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.