Who's Playing
NC State @ Wake Forest
Current Records: NC State 16-5; Wake Forest 14-7
What to Know
The NC State Wolfpack lost both of their matches to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last season on scores of 51-69 and 76-101, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. NC State and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Wolfpack will be strutting in after a win while Wake Forest will be stumbling in from a defeat.
NC State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 85-82 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday. Four players on NC State scored in the double digits: guard Jarkel Joiner (28), guard Terquavion Smith (17), forward DJ Burns (14), and guard Casey Morsell (11).
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Demon Deacons as they fell 81-79 to the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday. Guard Cameron Hildreth put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 15 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Wake Forest's loss took them down to 14-7 while NC State's victory pulled them up to 16-5. Jarkel Joiner will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 28 points along with six boards on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Wake Forest's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
NC State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Wake Forest.
- Mar 02, 2022 - Wake Forest 101 vs. NC State 76
- Feb 09, 2022 - Wake Forest 69 vs. NC State 51
- Feb 20, 2021 - NC State 80 vs. Wake Forest 62
- Jan 27, 2021 - NC State 72 vs. Wake Forest 67
- Mar 06, 2020 - NC State 84 vs. Wake Forest 64
- Dec 07, 2019 - NC State 91 vs. Wake Forest 82
- Feb 24, 2019 - NC State 94 vs. Wake Forest 74
- Jan 15, 2019 - Wake Forest 71 vs. NC State 67
- Feb 17, 2018 - NC State 90 vs. Wake Forest 84
- Jan 18, 2018 - NC State 72 vs. Wake Forest 63
- Feb 11, 2017 - Wake Forest 88 vs. NC State 58
- Jan 21, 2017 - Wake Forest 93 vs. NC State 88
- Mar 08, 2016 - NC State 75 vs. Wake Forest 72
- Feb 13, 2016 - NC State 99 vs. Wake Forest 88
- Jan 10, 2016 - Wake Forest 77 vs. NC State 74