Who's Playing

NC State @ Wake Forest

Current Records: NC State 16-5; Wake Forest 14-7

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack lost both of their matches to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last season on scores of 51-69 and 76-101, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. NC State and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Wolfpack will be strutting in after a win while Wake Forest will be stumbling in from a defeat.

NC State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 85-82 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday. Four players on NC State scored in the double digits: guard Jarkel Joiner (28), guard Terquavion Smith (17), forward DJ Burns (14), and guard Casey Morsell (11).

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Demon Deacons as they fell 81-79 to the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday. Guard Cameron Hildreth put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 15 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Wake Forest's loss took them down to 14-7 while NC State's victory pulled them up to 16-5. Jarkel Joiner will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 28 points along with six boards on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Wake Forest's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

NC State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Wake Forest.