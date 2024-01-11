Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Arizona State 10-5, Washington 9-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Washington Huskies and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to tip at 11:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Alaska Airlines Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Washington can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 79-72 victory over the Beavers.

Keion Brooks Jr. was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 26 points along with five rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

Meanwhile, Arizona State had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 5.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Buffaloes 76-73.

Arizona State can attribute much of their success to Jamiya Neal, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds and four steals.

The Huskies' win bumped their record up to 9-6. As for the Sun Devils, their win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-5.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Washington just can't miss this season, having made 46.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Arizona State, though, as they've only made 41.7% of their shots per game this season. Given Washington's sizeable advantage in that area, Arizona State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Arizona State.

Odds

Washington is a solid 7-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Arizona State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.