Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Colorado 14-5, Washington 11-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Colorado has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Colorado is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Colorado has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matchups by 22 points or more this season. They claimed a resounding 90-57 win over the Beavers at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Colorado has managed all season.

Colorado's win on Saturday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tristan da Silva, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds. Cody Williams was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Washington found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 90-80 to the Cardinal.

Despite their loss, Washington saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Keion Brooks Jr., who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Moses Wood, who scored 18 points.

The Buffaloes pushed their record up to 14-5 with that win, which was their 12th straight at home. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 19.83 points. As for the Huskies, their loss dropped their record down to 11-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Colorado and Washington are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Colorado hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.1 points per game. However, it's not like Washington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Colorado didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Washington in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 73-69 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colorado since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Colorado is a 3-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Buffaloes, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

Series History

Washington and Colorado both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.