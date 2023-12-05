Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Montana State 3-4, Washington 4-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Montana State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Washington Huskies at 11:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Last Thursday, the Bobcats came up short against the Battlin' Bears and fell 70-62.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Washington last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 86-81 to the Rams.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Moses Wood, who scored 21 points along with 8 rebounds. Keion Brooks Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Bobcats now have a losing record at 3-4. As for the Huskies, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-3.

Montana State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Montana State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Washington struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Washington is a big 18.5-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Huskies, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

