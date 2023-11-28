Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: UC San Diego 4-2, Washington 3-2

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

After two games on the road, Washington is heading back home. They will take on the UC San Diego Tritons at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Washington pushed their score all the way to 97 last Sunday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Aztecs by a score of 100-97.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Paul Mulcahy, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 13 assists. Sahvir Wheeler was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with 6 assists and 4 steals.

Meanwhile, the Tritons came up short against the Redhawks on Sunday and fell 79-67. UC San Diego has not had much luck with Seattle recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-2.

Not only did UC San Diego and Washington lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Washington has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 49% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UC San Diego struggles in that department as they've nailed 49.2% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Washington is a big 15.5-point favorite against UC San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

