USC Trojans @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: USC 14-17, Washington 17-14

What to Know

Washington is 2-8 against USC since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Washington Huskies and the USC Trojans are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in a Pac-12 postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Washington State typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Washington proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Cougars by a score of 74-68.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Washington to victory, but perhaps none more so than Keion Brooks Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. Brooks Jr. is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 20 or more in the last three games he's played. Koren Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 23 points.

Meanwhile, USC had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with a 78-65 victory over the Wildcats.

USC's success was spearheaded by the efforts of DJ Rodman, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds, and Kobe Johnson, who scored 19 points along with six steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Collier, who scored 16 points along with five assists.

The Huskies' win bumped their record up to 17-14. As for the Trojans, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 14-17 record this season.

Going forward, Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-4 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Since the experts predict a win, Washington will need to dig deep. USC might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

USC is a 3.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trojans, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

USC has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.