Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Xavier 2-1, Washington 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers will face off against the Washington Huskies at TBD on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Despite being away, Xavier is looking at a 2.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Monday, the Musketeers couldn't handle the Boilermakers and fell 83-71.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Washington last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 83-76 to the Wolf Pack. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Washington in their matchups with Nevada: they've now lost three in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Keion Brooks Jr., who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 2-1.

Not only did Xavier and Washington lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Xavier and Washington are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Xavier hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. However, it's not like Washington struggles in that department as they've been even better at 80.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Xavier is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.