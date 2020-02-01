Watch Washington State vs. Arizona: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arizona @ Washington State

Current Records: Arizona 14-6; Washington State 13-9

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats are on the road again tonight and play against the Washington State Cougars at 8 p.m. ET at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

After constant struggles on the road, the Wildcats have finally found some success away from home. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Washington Huskies on Thursday, sneaking past 75-72. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Arizona can attribute much of their success to guard Jemarl Baker Jr., who had 17 points.

Speaking of close games: in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 40 turnovers, Washington State took down the Arizona State Sun Devils 67-65 on Wednesday. Forward CJ Elleby took over for Washington State, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to 12 boards.

The wins brought Arizona up to 14-6 and Washington State to 13-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Arizona rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.7 on average. But Washington State enters the game with seven steals per game on average, good for 29th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 9-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona have won five out of their last six games against Washington State.