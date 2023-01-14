Who's Playing
Stanford @ Washington State
Current Records: Stanford 5-11; Washington State 8-10
What to Know
The Stanford Cardinal's road trip will continue as they head to Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum at 8 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Washington State Cougars. The teams split their matchups last year, with Stanford winning the first 62-57 on the road and Washington State taking the second 66-60.
The contest between the Cardinal and the Washington Huskies on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Stanford falling 86-69 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Washington State didn't have too much trouble with the California Golden Bears at home on Wednesday as they won 66-51. Forward DJ Rodman (14 points), forward Mouhamed Gueye (14 points), and guard Justin Powell (12 points) were the top scorers for Washington State.
Stanford is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Washington State's victory lifted them to 8-10 while Stanford's defeat dropped them down to 5-11. We'll see if the Cougars can repeat their recent success or if the Cardinal bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cougars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Stanford have won ten out of their last 12 games against Washington State.
- Feb 03, 2022 - Washington State 66 vs. Stanford 60
- Jan 13, 2022 - Stanford 62 vs. Washington State 57
- Feb 20, 2021 - Washington State 85 vs. Stanford 76
- Jan 09, 2021 - Stanford 75 vs. Washington State 60
- Feb 23, 2020 - Stanford 75 vs. Washington State 57
- Jan 11, 2020 - Stanford 88 vs. Washington State 62
- Feb 28, 2019 - Stanford 98 vs. Washington State 50
- Jan 19, 2019 - Stanford 78 vs. Washington State 66
- Feb 24, 2018 - Stanford 86 vs. Washington State 84
- Jan 11, 2018 - Stanford 79 vs. Washington State 70
- Jan 12, 2017 - Stanford 84 vs. Washington State 54
- Feb 18, 2016 - Stanford 72 vs. Washington State 56