Who's Playing

Stanford @ Washington State

Current Records: Stanford 5-11; Washington State 8-10

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal's road trip will continue as they head to Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum at 8 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Washington State Cougars. The teams split their matchups last year, with Stanford winning the first 62-57 on the road and Washington State taking the second 66-60.

The contest between the Cardinal and the Washington Huskies on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Stanford falling 86-69 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Washington State didn't have too much trouble with the California Golden Bears at home on Wednesday as they won 66-51. Forward DJ Rodman (14 points), forward Mouhamed Gueye (14 points), and guard Justin Powell (12 points) were the top scorers for Washington State.

Stanford is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Washington State's victory lifted them to 8-10 while Stanford's defeat dropped them down to 5-11. We'll see if the Cougars can repeat their recent success or if the Cardinal bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Stanford have won ten out of their last 12 games against Washington State.