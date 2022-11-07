Who's Playing
Texas State-San Marcos @ Washington State
What to Know
The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats and the Washington State Cougars will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Texas State-San Marcos ended up 21-8 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the North Texas Mean Green 67-63. Washington State ended up 22-15 last season and got to the NIT semifinals before being knocked out by the Texas A&M Aggies 72-56.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Washington State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 18, 2015 - Washington State 78 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 73