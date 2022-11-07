Who's Playing

Texas State-San Marcos @ Washington State

What to Know

The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats and the Washington State Cougars will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Texas State-San Marcos ended up 21-8 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the North Texas Mean Green 67-63. Washington State ended up 22-15 last season and got to the NIT semifinals before being knocked out by the Texas A&M Aggies 72-56.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Online streaming: fuboTV

Series History

Washington State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.