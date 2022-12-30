Who's Playing

No. 11 UCLA @ Washington State

Current Records: UCLA 11-2; Washington State 5-8

What to Know

The #11 UCLA Bruins are 9-3 against the Washington State Cougars since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. UCLA and Washington State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The Bruins won both of their matches against Washington State last season (76-56 and 75-65) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

UCLA made easy work of the UC Davis Aggies last Wednesday and carried off an 81-54 victory. UCLA's guard Jaylen Clark did his thing and dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cougars came up short against the Utah State Aggies on Sunday, falling 82-73. Washington State's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Mouhamed Gueye, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 boards.

The Bruins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

UCLA's win brought them up to 11-2 while Washington State's defeat pulled them down to 5-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UCLA comes into the game boasting the seventh fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.9. Less enviably, the Cougars are 32nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Washington State.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Friday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UCLA have won nine out of their last 12 games against Washington State.