Who's Playing

Arizona @ Washington

Current Records: Arizona 18-3; Washington 13-9

What to Know

The Washington Huskies are 3-11 against the #6 Arizona Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Washington and the Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Huskies sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 69-66 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday. Four players on Washington scored in the double digits: forward Keion Brooks Jr. (22), guard Noah Williams (18), guard Cole Bajema (11), and guard Keyon Menifield (10).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arizona beat the Washington State Cougars 63-58 on Thursday. Arizona's forward Azuolas Tubelis did his thing and posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Tubelis has had at least ten rebounds.

The Huskies are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Washington, who are 10-11 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Washington to 13-9 and Arizona to 18-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Washington and the Wildcats clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Arizona have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Washington.