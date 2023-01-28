Who's Playing
Arizona @ Washington
Current Records: Arizona 18-3; Washington 13-9
What to Know
The Washington Huskies are 3-11 against the #6 Arizona Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Washington and the Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Huskies sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 69-66 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday. Four players on Washington scored in the double digits: forward Keion Brooks Jr. (22), guard Noah Williams (18), guard Cole Bajema (11), and guard Keyon Menifield (10).
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arizona beat the Washington State Cougars 63-58 on Thursday. Arizona's forward Azuolas Tubelis did his thing and posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Tubelis has had at least ten rebounds.
The Huskies are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Washington, who are 10-11 against the spread.
Their wins bumped Washington to 13-9 and Arizona to 18-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Washington and the Wildcats clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Arizona have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Washington.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Arizona 70 vs. Washington 67
- Feb 12, 2022 - Arizona 92 vs. Washington 68
- Jan 03, 2022 - Arizona 95 vs. Washington 79
- Feb 27, 2021 - Arizona 75 vs. Washington 74
- Dec 31, 2020 - Arizona 80 vs. Washington 53
- Mar 11, 2020 - Arizona 77 vs. Washington 70
- Mar 07, 2020 - Washington 69 vs. Arizona 63
- Jan 30, 2020 - Arizona 75 vs. Washington 72
- Feb 07, 2019 - Washington 67 vs. Arizona 60
- Feb 03, 2018 - Washington 78 vs. Arizona 75
- Feb 18, 2017 - Arizona 76 vs. Washington 68
- Jan 29, 2017 - Arizona 77 vs. Washington 66
- Feb 06, 2016 - Arizona 77 vs. Washington 72
- Jan 14, 2016 - Arizona 99 vs. Washington 67