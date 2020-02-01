Watch Washington vs. Arizona State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Washington vs. Arizona State basketball game

Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Washington

Current Records: Arizona State 12-8; Washington 12-10

What to Know

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Washington Huskies and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Washington was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 75-72 to the Arizona Wildcats. The Huskies got double-digit scores from four players: forward RaeQuan Battle (14), guard Nahziah Carter (13), forward Hameir Wright (12), and forward Jaden McDaniels (12).

Speaking of close games: ASU needed just a quick three to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 67-65 to the Washington State Cougars. Guard Remy Martin had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting and five turnovers.

The Huskies are now 12-10 while ASU sits at 12-8. Washington is 4-5 after losses this year, ASU 5-2.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington and Arizona State both have three wins in their last six games.

  • Feb 09, 2019 - Arizona State 75 vs. Washington 63
  • Feb 01, 2018 - Washington 68 vs. Arizona State 64
  • Feb 16, 2017 - Arizona State 83 vs. Washington 81
  • Jan 25, 2017 - Arizona State 86 vs. Washington 75
  • Feb 03, 2016 - Washington 95 vs. Arizona State 83
  • Jan 16, 2016 - Washington 89 vs. Arizona State 85
