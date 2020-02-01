Watch Washington vs. Arizona State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Washington

Current Records: Arizona State 12-8; Washington 12-10

What to Know

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Washington Huskies and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Washington was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 75-72 to the Arizona Wildcats. The Huskies got double-digit scores from four players: forward RaeQuan Battle (14), guard Nahziah Carter (13), forward Hameir Wright (12), and forward Jaden McDaniels (12).

Speaking of close games: ASU needed just a quick three to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 67-65 to the Washington State Cougars. Guard Remy Martin had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting and five turnovers.

The Huskies are now 12-10 while ASU sits at 12-8. Washington is 4-5 after losses this year, ASU 5-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington and Arizona State both have three wins in their last six games.