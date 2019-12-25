Watch Washington vs. Houston: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Washington vs. Houston basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ No. 21 Washington
Current Records: Houston 9-3; Washington 10-2
What to Know
The #21 Washington Huskies and the Houston Cougars will compete for holiday cheer at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stan Sheriff Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
The stars were brightly shining for Washington in a 72-61 win over the Hawaii Warriors on Monday. No one put up better numbers for the Huskies than F Isaiah Stewart, who really brought his A game. He posted a double-double on 26 points and 13 rebounds. Stewart has posted a double-double in each of his past four games.
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Houston in a 70-59 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Monday. Houston can attribute much of their success to G Quentin Grimes, who had 26 points along with five boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Washington are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped Washington to 10-2 and Houston to 9-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Huskies and the Cougars clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Huskies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: 139
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Washington faces Houston
The Huskies are 10-2 with a win over Baylor and losses to Gonzaga and Tennessee
-
Court Report: Hoops is soft at the top
Matt Norlander's weekly rundown of college hoops also has a look back at the biggest moments...
-
Frosh of the Week: UW's Stewart
Our weekly look at the best of college basketball's young pups has some movement in the top...
-
Top 25 And 1: Slow Xmas stretch hits
The next time two teams in the Top 25 And 1 will meet on the court is Sunday
-
Voters still have UVA too high
The Cavaliers are 2-2 in their past four games with double-digit losses to a pair of unranked...
-
Coaches Poll: Zags, Ohio State Nos. 1-2
The Zags and Buckeyes top the updated top 25 Coaches Poll rankings after strong weeks
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic
-
No. 5 Ohio State holds off No. 6 UK
Ohio State clamped down on Kentucky in the final minutes and held on for a 71-65 victory