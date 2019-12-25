Watch Washington vs. Houston: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Houston @ No. 21 Washington

Current Records: Houston 9-3; Washington 10-2

What to Know

The #21 Washington Huskies and the Houston Cougars will compete for holiday cheer at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stan Sheriff Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

The stars were brightly shining for Washington in a 72-61 win over the Hawaii Warriors on Monday. No one put up better numbers for the Huskies than F Isaiah Stewart, who really brought his A game. He posted a double-double on 26 points and 13 rebounds. Stewart has posted a double-double in each of his past four games.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Houston in a 70-59 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Monday. Houston can attribute much of their success to G Quentin Grimes, who had 26 points along with five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Washington are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Washington to 10-2 and Houston to 9-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Huskies and the Cougars clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 139

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.