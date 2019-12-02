Watch Washington vs. South Dakota: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 23 Washington (home) vs. South Dakota (away)

Current Records: Washington 5-1; South Dakota 6-2

What to Know

The #23 Washington Huskies have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the South Dakota Coyotes at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 23 turnovers, the Huskies took down the San Diego Toreros 88-69 last week. The Huskies can attribute much of their success to F Isaiah Stewart, who had 25 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, South Dakota was close but no cigar as they fell 76-72 to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Washington's victory lifted them to 5-1 while South Dakota's defeat dropped them down to 6-2. We'll see if the Huskies can repeat their recent success or if the Coyotes bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 13-point favorite against the Coyotes.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.