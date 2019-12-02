Watch Washington vs. South Dakota: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Washington vs. South Dakota basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 23 Washington (home) vs. South Dakota (away)
Current Records: Washington 5-1; South Dakota 6-2
What to Know
The #23 Washington Huskies have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the South Dakota Coyotes at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 23 turnovers, the Huskies took down the San Diego Toreros 88-69 last week. The Huskies can attribute much of their success to F Isaiah Stewart, who had 25 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, South Dakota was close but no cigar as they fell 76-72 to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Washington's victory lifted them to 5-1 while South Dakota's defeat dropped them down to 6-2. We'll see if the Huskies can repeat their recent success or if the Coyotes bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Huskies are a big 13-point favorite against the Coyotes.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
