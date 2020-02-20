Watch Washington vs. Stanford: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Stanford @ Washington

Current Records: Stanford 16-9; Washington 12-14

What to Know

The Washington Huskies and the Stanford Cardinal are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. The Huskies and the Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with eight consecutive losses for Washington and four for Stanford.

Washington came up short against the UCLA Bruins this past Saturday, falling 67-57. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of forward Jaden McDaniels, who did not have his best game; he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 15-point finish.

Meanwhile, Stanford came up short against the Arizona Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 69-60. Stanford's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Bryce Wills, who had 25 points along with five boards.

Washington is now 12-14 while Stanford sits at 16-9. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Huskies have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.80%, which places them sixth in college basketball. As for Stanford, they enter the matchup with only 61.7 points allowed per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington and Stanford both have four wins in their last eight games.