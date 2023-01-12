Who's Playing

Stanford @ Washington

Current Records: Stanford 5-10; Washington 9-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Washington Huskies are heading back home. The Huskies and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Alaska Airlines Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Washington winning the first 67-64 at home and Stanford taking the second 87-69.

Washington came up short against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday, falling 73-65. Washington got double-digit scores from four players: forward Keion Brooks Jr. (15), guard Noah Williams (15), guard Jamal Bey (12), and guard Keyon Menifield (10).

Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" Stanford with a 92-70 beatdown courtesy of the California Golden Bears last Friday. Guard Michael Jones (14 points), forward Spencer Jones (13 points), guard Isa Silva (12 points), and forward Maxime Raynaud (12 points) were the top scorers for the Cardinal. Raynaud had some trouble finding his footing against the Utah Utes two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Huskies are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

When the two teams previously met in February of last year, Washington lost to Stanford on the road by a decisive 87-69 margin. Maybe Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Huskies are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stanford have won eight out of their last 13 games against Washington.