Who's Playing
Stanford @ Washington
Current Records: Stanford 5-10; Washington 9-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Washington Huskies are heading back home. The Huskies and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Alaska Airlines Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Washington winning the first 67-64 at home and Stanford taking the second 87-69.
Washington came up short against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday, falling 73-65. Washington got double-digit scores from four players: forward Keion Brooks Jr. (15), guard Noah Williams (15), guard Jamal Bey (12), and guard Keyon Menifield (10).
Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" Stanford with a 92-70 beatdown courtesy of the California Golden Bears last Friday. Guard Michael Jones (14 points), forward Spencer Jones (13 points), guard Isa Silva (12 points), and forward Maxime Raynaud (12 points) were the top scorers for the Cardinal. Raynaud had some trouble finding his footing against the Utah Utes two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Huskies are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
When the two teams previously met in February of last year, Washington lost to Stanford on the road by a decisive 87-69 margin. Maybe Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Huskies are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Stanford have won eight out of their last 13 games against Washington.
- Feb 06, 2022 - Stanford 87 vs. Washington 69
- Jan 15, 2022 - Washington 67 vs. Stanford 64
- Feb 18, 2021 - Stanford 79 vs. Washington 61
- Jan 07, 2021 - Stanford 91 vs. Washington 75
- Feb 20, 2020 - Stanford 72 vs. Washington 64
- Jan 09, 2020 - Stanford 61 vs. Washington 55
- Mar 03, 2019 - Washington 62 vs. Stanford 61
- Jan 17, 2019 - Washington 80 vs. Stanford 64
- Feb 22, 2018 - Stanford 94 vs. Washington 78
- Jan 13, 2018 - Stanford 73 vs. Washington 64
- Jan 14, 2017 - Stanford 76 vs. Washington 69
- Mar 09, 2016 - Washington 91 vs. Stanford 68
- Feb 20, 2016 - Washington 64 vs. Stanford 53