Who's Playing
UCLA @ Washington
Current Records: UCLA 12-2; Washington 9-5
What to Know
The Washington Huskies and the #11 UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 1 at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington hasn't won a contest against the Bruins since Feb. 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday.
The Huskies' 2022 ended with an 80-67 defeat against the USC Trojans this past Friday. Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Keion Brooks Jr., who had 22 points in addition to seven boards and three blocks.
Meanwhile, UCLA escaped with a win this past Friday against the Washington State Cougars by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66. The top scorer for UCLA was guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (20 points).
Washington is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.
UCLA's win lifted them to 12-2 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 9-5. We'll see if UCLA can repeat their recent success or if the Huskies bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Bruins are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UCLA have won ten out of their last 13 games against Washington.
- Feb 28, 2022 - UCLA 77 vs. Washington 66
- Feb 19, 2022 - UCLA 76 vs. Washington 50
- Dec 05, 2021 - UCLA 2 vs. Washington 0
- Feb 13, 2021 - UCLA 64 vs. Washington 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - UCLA 81 vs. Washington 76
- Feb 15, 2020 - UCLA 67 vs. Washington 57
- Jan 02, 2020 - UCLA 66 vs. Washington 64
- Feb 02, 2019 - Washington 69 vs. UCLA 55
- Dec 31, 2017 - UCLA 74 vs. Washington 53
- Mar 01, 2017 - UCLA 98 vs. Washington 66
- Feb 04, 2017 - UCLA 107 vs. Washington 66
- Jan 28, 2016 - Washington 86 vs. UCLA 84
- Jan 01, 2016 - Washington 96 vs. UCLA 93