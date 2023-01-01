Who's Playing

UCLA @ Washington

Current Records: UCLA 12-2; Washington 9-5

What to Know

The Washington Huskies and the #11 UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 1 at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington hasn't won a contest against the Bruins since Feb. 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday.

The Huskies' 2022 ended with an 80-67 defeat against the USC Trojans this past Friday. Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Keion Brooks Jr., who had 22 points in addition to seven boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, UCLA escaped with a win this past Friday against the Washington State Cougars by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66. The top scorer for UCLA was guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (20 points).

Washington is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

UCLA's win lifted them to 12-2 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 9-5. We'll see if UCLA can repeat their recent success or if the Huskies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCLA have won ten out of their last 13 games against Washington.