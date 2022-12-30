Who's Playing
USC @ Washington
Current Records: USC 10-3; Washington 9-4
What to Know
The USC Trojans won both of their matches against the Washington Huskies last season (79-69 and 65-61) and are aiming for the same result Friday. USC and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Trojans should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington will be looking to get back in the win column.
USC beat the Colorado State Rams 73-64 last week. USC got double-digit scores from four players: guard Boogie Ellis (19), guard Drew Peterson (18), guard Reese Dixon-Waters (10), and guard Tre White (10). Drew Peterson's performance made up for a slower game against the Auburn Tigers last week.
Meanwhile, the Huskies got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting Auburn an easy 84-61 win. The top scorer for Washington was forward Keion Brooks Jr. (15 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, USC is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.
USC's win brought them up to 10-3 while Washington's loss pulled them down to 9-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Trojans rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.6 on average. But the Huskies are even better: they enter the matchup with six blocked shots per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Trojans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
USC have won nine out of their last 14 games against Washington.
- Mar 10, 2022 - USC 65 vs. Washington 61
- Feb 17, 2022 - USC 79 vs. Washington 69
- Feb 11, 2021 - USC 69 vs. Washington 54
- Jan 14, 2021 - USC 95 vs. Washington 68
- Feb 13, 2020 - USC 62 vs. Washington 56
- Jan 05, 2020 - Washington 72 vs. USC 40
- Mar 14, 2019 - Washington 78 vs. USC 75
- Jan 30, 2019 - Washington 75 vs. USC 62
- Dec 29, 2017 - Washington 88 vs. USC 81
- Mar 08, 2017 - USC 78 vs. Washington 73
- Mar 04, 2017 - USC 74 vs. Washington 58
- Feb 01, 2017 - USC 82 vs. Washington 74
- Jan 30, 2016 - USC 98 vs. Washington 88
- Jan 03, 2016 - Washington 87 vs. USC 85