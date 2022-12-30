Who's Playing

USC @ Washington

Current Records: USC 10-3; Washington 9-4

What to Know

The USC Trojans won both of their matches against the Washington Huskies last season (79-69 and 65-61) and are aiming for the same result Friday. USC and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Trojans should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington will be looking to get back in the win column.

USC beat the Colorado State Rams 73-64 last week. USC got double-digit scores from four players: guard Boogie Ellis (19), guard Drew Peterson (18), guard Reese Dixon-Waters (10), and guard Tre White (10). Drew Peterson's performance made up for a slower game against the Auburn Tigers last week.

Meanwhile, the Huskies got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting Auburn an easy 84-61 win. The top scorer for Washington was forward Keion Brooks Jr. (15 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, USC is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

USC's win brought them up to 10-3 while Washington's loss pulled them down to 9-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Trojans rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.6 on average. But the Huskies are even better: they enter the matchup with six blocked shots per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Trojans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

USC have won nine out of their last 14 games against Washington.