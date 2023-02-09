Who's Playing

Montana State @ Weber State

Current Records: Montana State 17-8; Weber State 12-12

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Weber State Wildcats are heading back home. The Wildcats and the Montana State Bobcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Dee Events Center. Weber State hasn't won a game against Montana State since Dec. 30 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Weber State took a serious blow against the Northern Colorado Bears on Monday, falling 88-54.

Meanwhile, Montana State didn't have too much trouble with Northern Colorado at home on Saturday as they won 75-62.

Weber State is expected to lose this next one by 4. Now might not be the best time to take the Wildcats against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, Weber State lost to Montana State on the road by a decisive 67-52 margin. Maybe Weber State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a 4-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Weber State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Montana State.