Who's Playing
Montana State @ Weber State
Current Records: Montana State 17-8; Weber State 12-12
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Weber State Wildcats are heading back home. The Wildcats and the Montana State Bobcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Dee Events Center. Weber State hasn't won a game against Montana State since Dec. 30 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Weber State took a serious blow against the Northern Colorado Bears on Monday, falling 88-54.
Meanwhile, Montana State didn't have too much trouble with Northern Colorado at home on Saturday as they won 75-62.
Weber State is expected to lose this next one by 4. Now might not be the best time to take the Wildcats against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
In the teams' previous meeting last month, Weber State lost to Montana State on the road by a decisive 67-52 margin. Maybe Weber State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bobcats are a 4-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Weber State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Montana State.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Montana State 67 vs. Weber State 52
- Mar 11, 2022 - Montana State 69 vs. Weber State 66
- Feb 05, 2022 - Montana State 78 vs. Weber State 57
- Dec 30, 2021 - Weber State 85 vs. Montana State 75
- Feb 06, 2021 - Weber State 82 vs. Montana State 74
- Feb 04, 2021 - Weber State 96 vs. Montana State 88
- Feb 15, 2020 - Montana State 77 vs. Weber State 63
- Jan 23, 2020 - Montana State 62 vs. Weber State 61
- Feb 16, 2019 - Weber State 94 vs. Montana State 82
- Jan 24, 2019 - Weber State 93 vs. Montana State 84
- Mar 03, 2018 - Weber State 95 vs. Montana State 92
- Mar 04, 2017 - Weber State 76 vs. Montana State 67
- Dec 29, 2016 - Weber State 87 vs. Montana State 75
- Feb 25, 2016 - Weber State 68 vs. Montana State 60