Who's Playing

Montana State @ Weber State

Current Records: Montana State 17-8; Weber State 12-12

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Weber State Wildcats are heading back home. The Wildcats and the Montana State Bobcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dee Events Center. Weber State has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Montana State and is hoping to record their first win since Dec. 30 of 2021.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 88-54, which was the final score in Weber State's tilt against the Northern Colorado Bears on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats didn't have too much trouble with Northern Colorado at home this past Saturday as they won 75-62.

Weber State ended up a good deal behind Montana State when they played in the teams' previous meeting in January, losing 67-52. Maybe the Wildcats will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Weber State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Montana State.