Who's Playing

Montana @ Weber State

Current Records: Montana 13-12; Weber State 13-12

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies haven't won a matchup against the Weber State Wildcats since Jan. 1 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Montana and Weber State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at Dee Events Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

The Grizzlies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Idaho State Bengals on Thursday, winning 69-61.

Meanwhile, the Montana State Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Wildcats proved too difficult a challenge. Weber State took their contest against Montana State 73-63.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 13-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Montana and Weber State clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.05

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Montana have won nine out of their last 17 games against Weber State.