Who's Playing
Montana @ Weber State
Current Records: Montana 13-12; Weber State 13-12
What to Know
The Montana Grizzlies haven't won a matchup against the Weber State Wildcats since Jan. 1 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Montana and Weber State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at Dee Events Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
The Grizzlies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Idaho State Bengals on Thursday, winning 69-61.
Meanwhile, the Montana State Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Wildcats proved too difficult a challenge. Weber State took their contest against Montana State 73-63.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 13-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Montana and Weber State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah
- Ticket Cost: $22.05
Odds
The Wildcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Montana have won nine out of their last 17 games against Weber State.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Weber State 59 vs. Montana 57
- Mar 10, 2022 - Weber State 68 vs. Montana 56
- Feb 03, 2022 - Weber State 80 vs. Montana 75
- Jan 01, 2022 - Montana 74 vs. Weber State 72
- Mar 11, 2021 - Montana 80 vs. Weber State 75
- Feb 13, 2021 - Weber State 91 vs. Montana 82
- Feb 11, 2021 - Montana 80 vs. Weber State 67
- Feb 13, 2020 - Montana 72 vs. Weber State 37
- Jan 25, 2020 - Weber State 87 vs. Montana 85
- Mar 15, 2019 - Montana 78 vs. Weber State 49
- Feb 14, 2019 - Montana 83 vs. Weber State 80
- Jan 26, 2019 - Montana 75 vs. Weber State 68
- Mar 01, 2018 - Montana 75 vs. Weber State 57
- Mar 02, 2017 - Montana 78 vs. Weber State 74
- Dec 31, 2016 - Weber State 84 vs. Montana 81
- Mar 12, 2016 - Weber State 62 vs. Montana 59
- Feb 27, 2016 - Weber State 60 vs. Montana 54