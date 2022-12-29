Who's Playing

Northern Colorado @ Weber State

Current Records: Northern Colorado 5-7; Weber State 5-8

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Weber State and the Northern Colorado Bears will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Dee Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Wildcats winning the first 85-76 on the road and Northern Colorado taking the second 83-79.

Weber State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Thursday as they fell 63-57 to the Brigham Young Cougars. A silver lining for Weber State was the play of forward Dillon Jones, who had 18 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, Northern Colorado was close but no cigar last week as they fell 67-65 to the Air Force Falcons. Guard Matt Johnson II had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just nine points on 4-for-13 shooting.

The Wildcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Weber State is now 5-8 while the Bears sit at 5-7. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Weber State has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.50% from the floor on average, which is the 16th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Colorado has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 352nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 79.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Weber State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Northern Colorado.