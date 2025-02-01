Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Eastern Washington 6-15, Weber State 8-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Eastern Washington Eagles and the Weber State Wildcats are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dee Events Center. The Eagles are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

On Thursday, Eastern Washington couldn't handle Idaho State and fell 78-70.

Eastern Washington struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Weber State on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took an 82-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Idaho.

Eastern Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 6-15. As for Weber State, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season.

Eastern Washington came up short against Weber State when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 90-84. Can Eastern Washington avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Weber State.