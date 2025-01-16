Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Montana 10-7, Weber State 7-10

What to Know

After four games on the road, Weber State is heading back home. They and the Montana Grizzlies will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dee Events Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Wildcats will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, Weber State finally turned things around against Idaho State on Saturday. They walked away with a 77-69 win over the Bengals.

Meanwhile, Montana entered their contest against N. Colorado on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Montana suffered a grim 81-57 defeat to N. Colorado. The Grizzlies didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Weber State's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-10. As for Montana, their loss ended a 12-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 10-7.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Weber State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Montana, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1. Given Weber State's sizable advantage in that area, Montana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Weber State ended up a good deal behind Montana in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, losing 77-62. Will Weber State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Weber State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Montana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Weber State and Montana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.