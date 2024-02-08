Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Portland State 14-9, Weber State 14-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Portland State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dee Events Center. Portland State is expected to lose this one by nine points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Monday, the Vikings came up short against the Eagles and fell 90-77. Portland State has not had much luck with the Eagles recently, as the team's come up short the last eight times they've met.

In what's become a running theme this season, Weber State gave their fans yet another huge victory on Saturday. They put the hurt on the Bears with a sharp 82-63 victory. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Weber State.

The Vikings' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-9. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to an identical 14-9.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Portland State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Weber State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Portland State's sizable advantage in that area, the Wildcats will need to find a way to close that gap.

Portland State skirted past the Wildcats 69-66 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Portland State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Weber State is a big 9-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Weber State and Portland State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.