The madness never stops in March. Proof of that happened on Thursday -- a day where neither the men's or women's D-I national tournament was playing -- when West Texas A&M dropped a buzzer-beater to secure their position in the NCAA Division II national championship game.

The scenario that led to the spectacular ending at the Division II Final Four in Evansville, Indiana was insanely dramatic. With Lincoln Memorial up two points, West Texas A&M junior guard Qua Grant drove to the hoop in the hopes of just getting the game-tying basket and sending the contest into overtime. However he was stuffed at the rim and the ensuing rebound was smacked wildly towards the backcourt. That's where sophomore Zach Toussaint was able to get the loose ball and hurl up a three, which bounced off the back of the rim and through the hoop to secure the incredible victory.

Even more impressive: that was Toussaint's only made field goal of the game in six attempts.

This victory meant the program advances to its first NCAA Division II basketball championship game, and will face the winner of the other Final Four game between Northwest Missouri State and Flagler for the national title. The Division II championship game is Saturday at noon ET on CBS.