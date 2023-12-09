Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Drexel 5-4, West Virginia 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons' road trip will continue as they head out to face the West Virginia Mountaineers at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 9th at WVU Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Drexel found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell 81-70 to the Tigers. Drexel has struggled against Princeton recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Mountaineers, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 80-63 loss to the Panthers on Wednesday. West Virginia has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, West Virginia had strong showings from Jesse Edwards, who scored 20 points along with 9 rebounds, and Quinn Slazinski, who scored 22 points along with 6 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Dragons to 5-4 and the Tigers to 9-0.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like West Virginia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.